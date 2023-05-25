Dwyer Instruments Announces New Tier One Distribution Partnership with Jadler Industries.

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Dwyer Instruments LLC (Dwyer) is pleased to announce a new Tier 1 distribution partnership for Western Canada with Jadler Industries (Jadler). Jadler is a leading full-service equipment distributor and solutions service company focused on bringing innovation and performance to the processing industry.

Jadler Industries Logo (CNW Group/Jadler Industries Ltd.)

Jadler will add several products to their offering, including: Series 626/628 Industrial Pressure Transmitters, Magnehelic Series 2000 Differential Pressure Gages, Series VF/RM Variable Area Flowmeters, PBLT2/SBLT/MBLT Submersible Level Transmitters, and TDFS2 Thermal Dispersion Flow Switches.

"Jadler's 40+ years serving Western Canada ­– along with their technical expertise and industry knowledge ­– will be invaluable as we continue to deliver and expand our catalog of products to reach more customers," said Kevin Lomax, Distribution Sales Manager – Canada at Dwyer Instruments

Brad Smith, President of Jadler, added, "Jadler is excited to partner with Dwyer and bring their impressive line of instrumentation monitoring equipment to our customers. There is great synergy and significant opportunity to grow our relationship."

This new distribution partnership will allow Dwyer to expand its reach into the Western Canadian market. We remain committed to delivering high-value environmental solutions combined with the best experience in the industry for our customers and partners.

About Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Instruments is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IAQ, building automation and process markets. Founded in 1931, Dwyer Instruments is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe and Australia. To learn more about Dwyer Instruments, visit www.dwyer-inst.com.

About Jadler Industries

Since 1981, Jadler has become synonymous with innovative thinking in liquid processing. As a leading Western Canadian equipment & parts distributor, Jadler represents the most trusted brands in the business. Few match Jadler's ability to grasp any process or challenge, with services spanning sanitary TIG welding, design & installation, remote monitoring, testing and repair. www.jadler.ca

For further information: Dwyer Instruments LLC: Kevin Lomax, Distribution Sales Manager - Canada, 219-363-1328; Jadler Industries Alberta Ltd.: Brad Smith, President, 403-275-3601