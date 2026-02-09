TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announces six promotions.

"We are pleased to recognize the achievements and dedication to the firm from these individuals. We are incredibly proud of the culture we have built at the firm and look forward to the continued success of our dedicated employees," said Andrew Carragher, Managing Partner.

Liz Null promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Development

Liz joined DW Healthcare Partners in December 2003 and has been a cornerstone of the firm for more than two decades. She has built out the firms Deal Sourcing department and is often the first point of contact for the firm with Founders and CEOs. She has an exuberant and contagious personality which has allowed the firm to build relationships with many exceptional companies. The firm is grateful for her dedication and endless energy.

Brody Wong promoted to Vice President

Since joining DW Healthcare Partners in July 2021, Brody has played a meaningful role across all stages of the investment process as a member of the firm's investment team. Before DWHP, he gained experience at 123Dentist and CPP Investments. Brody holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours from the University of British Columbia.

Bryce Johnson promoted to Director, Business Development

Bryce joined DW Healthcare Partners in May 2022 and has been instrumental in advancing the firm's Deal Sourcing and origination initiatives. Prior to joining DWHP, he built a foundation in financial services through roles at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Colin Chylinski promoted to Senior Associate

Since joining DW Healthcare Partners in September 2022, Colin has supported the firm's investment activities through thoughtful analysis and execution. Prior to DWHP, he gained experience at PSP Investments. Colin holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University.

Lauren Kaminker promoted to Associate

Lauren joined DW Healthcare Partners in August 2023 and has since been a key contributor to the firm's investment efforts. Prior to joining DWHP, she gained experience at Deloitte Ltd., Loblaw Companies Limited, and Frontwater Capital. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering Science and an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey School of Business at The University of Western Ontario.

Christina Boyle promoted to Compliance Manager

A culture of compliance is fundamental to the approach of DW Healthcare Partners. Christina leverages her compliance experience, along with technology and educational resources, to support the firm's growth and implement policies and procedures to maintain compliance with an evolving regulatory landscape. The firm is grateful to Christina for her continued focus and commitment to excellence.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages six funds with over $2.7 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2025. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned executives with more than 155 years of combined healthcare industry and investing experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition support to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: www.dwhp.com.

