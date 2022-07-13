Dwayne Roth, Metis lawyer vindicated of assault charges, files massive $10 million civil suit against RCMP, President of Metis Nation of Alberta, and others

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Former Fort McKay Metis CEO and corporate Lawyer, Dwayne Roth with his wife Kari Roth, filed a lawsuit yesterday in the Fort McMurray Court of Queen's Bench for damages due to malicious prosecution, negligent investigation, defamation, and conspiracy resulting from a false accusation of sexual assault. The suit seeks $10 million.

The claim names the RCMP, and also several individuals for conspiring to defame. Among those individuals is Audrey Poitras, president of the Metis Nation of Alberta Association (MNAA).

Roth was charged in 2020 with two counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty by Justice Kraus on June 6, 2022, after the Crown Prosecutor called no evidence in the case. The intervening 2 years were devastating to Roth and his family. "It was a terrible ordeal," says Roth, "people treated me as if I was guilty and many people turned their backs on me. I was fired from my job and had to move out of my house in Fort McMurray. I am now living in a trailer court in Lac la Biche."

The suit alleges, in brief, that the RCMP were utterly negligent in their investigation. The negligence was over a long period and involved several stunning lapses in procedure, including a failure to question ANY of the many witnesses present at the locations where Roth was alleged to have committed sexual assault. "I've been a criminal defense lawyer. I've never seen anything like this. For the RCMP to lay charges that can destroy a life without conducting a single witness interview is mind-boggling." Further, in a video, the person who brought allegations against Roth, is clearly being coached what to say. There are many other examples.

The claim also alleges a conspiracy to defame and damage Mr. Roth. Individuals at the Metis Nation of Alberta, including its President, were deeply involved with the person who made the allegations against Roth, and, it will be argued, provided forged documentation to police. "It is no secret that the MNAA and I disagree politically. But my suit will prove that some of their senior people tried to use sexual assault charges to destroy me," said Roth. "I have represented Fort McKay Metis in disputes with the MNAA. I was very proud to be part of the success in Fort McKay that led to self-government, a land base, recognition of their rights through the credible assertion process and building their companies from relative obscurity to $100M per year. I was caught up in a political dispute with the MNAA and paid a high price. I will not allow these people to use the criminal justice system to destroy people's lives."

The claim also alleges that several people including Poitras published defamatory statements regarding the false allegation.

SOURCE Dwayne Roth

