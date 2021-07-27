DW Healthcare Partners Invests in Bio Agri Mix

This marks the fifth investment in DWHP Fund V

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced the completion of its investment in Bio Agri Mix, LP ("Bio Agri Mix" or the "Company"). Bio Agri Mix is Canada's largest manufacturer and distributor of medicated feed additives and water-soluble medications for livestock. Since 1983, the Company has supplied feed mills and producers with quality products to improve livestock health.

"Over the years, Bio Agri Mix has developed a truly unique footprint across Canada by expanding their product portfolio and supplying the market in a consistent and methodical basis," said Eric Moore, Principal at DWHP. "We are excited to have Bio Agri Mix continue under Paul Lake and Rob Bell's leadership where we will continue to expand our product portfolio to provide more solutions to our customers."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Paul Lake, Rob Bell, and the rest of the team at Bio Agri Mix," said Andrew Carragher, Founder and Managing Partner at DWHP. "They have a proven track record of growth and we are looking forward to supporting them as the business continues to scale. Bio Agri Mix represents DWHP's third investment in the animal health pharmaceutical space and we are excited to expand our footprint in the sector."

"The team at Bio Agri Mix is excited to partner with DW Healthcare Partners to continue the growth of the Company and our quest to exceed customer expectations as we supply the North American livestock industry with animal health solutions," said Robert Bell, Chief Executive Officer at Bio Agri Mix.

"As a founder of Bio Agri Mix, it is gratifying to see DW Healthcare Partners' passion for the company as we continue our growth in the animal health industry," said Paul Lake, Executive Chairman at Bio Agri Mix.

Concurrent with the close, Andrew Carragher, Eric Moore, and Paul Hays will join Robert Bell and Paul Lake on the Board of Directors at Bio Agri Mix. Bio Agri Mix represents the fifth investment in DWHP's fifth fund.

About Bio Agri Mix

Founded in 1983, Bio Agri Mix is Canada's largest supplier, developer, and marketer of livestock feed medications. Offering a wide range of antimicrobials, feed additives, water soluble products, and injectable pharmaceuticals, Bio Agri Mix provides an end-to-end animal health solution. For more information, please visit: bioagrimix.com

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.43 billion in aggregate capital commitments and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies realize their growth potential. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of the operations and financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted. New risks emerge from time to time. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

Media Contact:

Samantha Taccone,

[email protected]



SOURCE DW Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.dwhp.com

