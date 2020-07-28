DW Healthcare Partners Announces Sale of Caregiver, Inc.

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare–focused private equity firm, announced the sale of its portfolio company, Caregiver, Inc. ("Caregiver"). Caregiver provides intermediate, home and residential care to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"With the help of DWHP, Caregiver has expanded its footprint across four states: Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas. In these states, we have increased profitability for our affiliate organizations and enhanced services for thousands of individuals," said CEO, Mark Lashley. "I believe in the upcoming years, Caregiver will continue to grow, solve industry problems, and improve the lives of those we serve."

Aly Champsi, Managing Director at DWHP, said, "The Caregiver team has tactfully managed its care facilities to bring them up to speed with best business practices, state-of-the-art technology, and advanced care. We are grateful for the Caregiver management team's tireless efforts at successful implementation in serving this community."

DWHP invested in Caregiver in September 2015. The sale marks the fifth realization out of eight platform companies in DWHP's third equity fund.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.4 billion in committed capital and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies realize their growth potential. For more information, please visit: www.dwhp.com.

SOURCE DW Healthcare Partners

For further information: Andrew Carragher, Managing Partner, Phone: 416-583-2421, Email: [email protected], http://www.dwhp.com

Related Links

http://www.dwhp.com

