Duuo launches embedded tenant insurance feature with property management software partner, Tenantcube

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting today, tenants using property management software Tenantcube can purchase tenant insurance coverage from Duuo directly on the Tenantcube platform.

This seamless purchase experience is a significant step forward in the digital insurance space, allowing Canadians to purchase affordable insurance coverage through their preferred platform in one continuous flow. Through the integration, tenants can get a quote and purchase Duuo Tenant Insurance in just a few clicks.

As a landlord himself, Tenantcube Founder and CEO Andrew Moses is excited about this innovative step in the rental experience. "When we originally partnered with Duuo, we were excited about the extensive coverage they could offer our tenants at an affordable rate," he shared. "Now, with the addition of the embedded purchase flow, tenants don't have to navigate off the Tenatcube platform to get covered, and landlords and property managers can get all required rental information, including proof of coverage, sent together in one communication."

In addition to receiving a confirmation of insurance purchase from each tenant who selects Duuo as their coverage provider, landlords and property managers using the Tenantcube platform will also be notified if a tenant cancels their policy, adding an extra layer of peace of mind to the entire process.

"We're excited to have found a partner in Tenantcube that supports our technology-first approach," says Duuo Partnerships Manager Sunni Shannon. "We look forward to exploring the ways we can continue to make it easier for property managers to get their tenants covered."

To learn more about the ways Duuo integrates with property management platforms, visit their website .

About Duuo

Duuo was created by Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st-century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

About Tenantcube

Tenantcube was founded by an Ontario-based landlord who wanted to give all landlords the confidence to manage their properties on their own, and from any device. With the main goal of helping landlords spend more time with their families and less time on paperwork, Tenantcube digitalizes the entire renting process. To ensure stress-free renting, Tenantcube also helps landlords protect their investments with a comprehensive tenant screening process, and a Rent Guarantee program.

