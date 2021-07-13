Duuo launches Easy-Estimate API in partnership with property management platform, Tenantcube

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - D uuo , an online insurance distributor, has partnered with property management software Tenantcube to launch their new embedded insurance feature.

Duuo's new Easy-Estimate API allows tenants to get a quick tenant insurance quote within the Tenantcube platform, making the journey to purchasing insurance faster, and more efficient.

After receiving feedback from landlords and property managers looking to add a tenant insurance solution to the Tenantcube platform, founder and CEO Andrews Moses turned to Duuo to help create a solution that would meet the needs of landlords and managers, as well as their tenants.

"Our goal in creating Tenantcube was to make it easier for small landlords and managers to find great tenants, providing a layer of comfort that's needed when renting out your space," says Andrews. "Through our new partnership with Duuo, landlords and managers can enjoy the protection that comes with knowing their tenants have reliable coverage, while tenants enjoy the easy quoting process and affordable rates."

Duuo's Partnerships Manager, Sunni Shannon, is excited to see this partnership come to life. "Duuo and Tenantcube have a similar mission to modernize old processes and empower Canadians through digital tools. With the launch of our embedded insurance feature, we can get more Tenantcube tenants covered quickly, allowing managers and landlords to focus on the other items on their to-do list."

By the end of Q3 Duuo will also enable users to complete their tenant insurance purchase within the Tenantcube platform. Landlords who use Tenantcube will also receive instant notifications when one of their tenants purchases coverage from Duuo.

To learn more about Duuo's API integrations and partnership options, visit their website.

About Duuo

Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st-century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

About Tenantcube

Tenantcube was founded by an Ontario-based landlord who wanted to completely revolutionize the renting experience for owners, property managers, realtors and tenants. Designed to be a simple yet powerful one-stop platform, Tenantcube employs a unique combination of software and services in order to provide the most effective solutions for small landlords and rental professionals. What sets Tenantcube apart is the affordability of their products while compared to traditional methods of property management.

SOURCE Duuo

For further information: [email protected]