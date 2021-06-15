Duuo Insurance Brings its Affordable, Commitment-Free Tenant Insurance to RATESDOTCA

Consumers can now access month-to-month tenant insurance policy in just a few clicks.

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian renters seeking a tenant insurance policy to protect themselves and their possessions can now compare rates from Duuo Insurance, a fully digital insurance provider, using RATESDOTCA's free-to-use, online tenant insurance rate comparison tool.

"We are excited to partner with Duuo Insurance to provide consumers with more choices for affordable renters insurance," said Sara Kesheh, VP Money and Corporate Partnership, RATESDOTCA. "Together, we are committed to helping Canadians access insurance products that suit their needs."

As Canada's leading rate comparison website, RATESDOTCA offers the widest selection of insurance and money products in the country. The addition of Duuo allows RATESDOTCA to offer consumers a subscription-style option where renters don't have to be locked into annual policies that they may not need.

"Duuo and RATESDOTCA are united in our commitments to provide the best value for our customers. This partnership gives us a broader platform to reach Canadians who are seeking affordable and on-demand tenant insurance coverage," says Sunni Shannon, Duuo's Partnerships Manager.

About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA is Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. More than 8 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA every year to get a better rate on car, home, and travel insurance, mortgages, and credit cards. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. @RATESDOTCA

About Duuo Insurance

Duuo Insurance was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st-century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

