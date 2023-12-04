Duuo by Co-operators launches first event insurance API partnership with booking platform, Univerus Sport & Recreation

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Duuo by Co-operators announced the launch of their first event insurance API integration with booking software platform, Univerus Sport & Recreation a division of Univerus Inc. This partnership will provide Canadians with the opportunity to book recreational facilities and secure event insurance coverage all within the Univerus Rec platform.

The benefits of this integration also extend to facilities utilizing the Univerus Rec platform. They'll automatically be included as an additional insured on purchased policies, ensuring they immediately receive confirmation of insurance when their facility gets booked.

Now officially available as an add-on service for all Univerus Rec platform clients, this partnership leverages over 75 years of insurance expertise from Co-operators, along with best-in-class technology that enhances how users experience the Univerus' platform.

Sunni Shannon, Sr. Manager, Partnerships at Duuo by Co-operators is thrilled to get this partnership up and running. "After lots of collaboration with Univerus, it's incredibly exciting to see our APIs officially integrated within their platform. Considering event insurance was a prominent pain point for both clients and facilities, I'm incredibly proud that we can now provide reliable protection to Canadians through one seamless experience."

Jeff Downie, EVP at Univerus Sport & Recreation shares, "With the help of Duuo's API technology, we're thrilled to provide this enhanced experience to Canadians who utilize our rental booking software," Adding, "One of my favourite aspects about this new integration, and the feedback we've heard most from our clients, is that a facility is automatically notified when someone purchases or cancels a policy on our platform, making it much easier to manage insurance information."

Duuo by Co-operators is ready to partner with platforms across Canada looking to offer their customers additional value through embedded insurance. For more information, visit partnerships.duuo.ca .

About Duuo by Co-operators

Established in 2018, Duuo by Co-operators is an embedded insurance leader focusing on partnership distribution. Through APIs, partners can seamlessly embed the insurance experience directly into their app, platform, or website. Clients purchasing coverage through partnered platforms enjoy easy access to reliable coverage, all backed by over 75 years of proven insurance expertise and award-winning service.

https://partnerships.duuo.ca/

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $58 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 78 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively.

Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit www.cooperators.ca .

About Univerus Sport & Recreation

Univerus Sport and Recreation offers software that keeps your organization, organized. Whether you're in the public or private sector, our customizable sport and recreation management software gives you the edge over the competition. The software's features allow you to maintain efficient day-to-day operations while providing unrivalled online customer service. For more information visit www.univerussportandrecreation.com

About Univerus Inc.

Univerus' core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.

For more info, visit www.univerus.com .

SOURCE Duuo by Co-operators

For further information: Contacts: Media, Rachel Devitt, Duuo by Co-operators, [email protected], 647-233-7481; Michael Grobe, Univerus Sport & Recreation, [email protected], 289-776-8973