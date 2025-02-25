Durisol Unveils North America's First MASH TL-5 Crash-Tested Integrated Noise Barrier System

Revolutionizing Roadway Safety and Noise Mitigation Across Canada and the U.S.

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Durisol Ltd. is proud to introduce North America's first MASH TL-5 crash-tested noise barrier system, setting a new standard for roadway safety and noise control. This groundbreaking innovation offers unparalleled protection for both motorists and surrounding communities, addressing critical transportation challenges with a seamlessly integrated noise and traffic barrier solution.

"Our team is extremely pleased to add another crash rated barrier to our growing precast safety barrier solutions. It's exactly what the marketplace needs from both a functionality and versatility standpoint, tackling multiple requirements within a single structure," explained Michael Pruden, Director of Sales, USA, Durisol. "Offering the same noise reduction performance Durisol is known for, the system potential is truly realized in how it will help to reduce roadway departures and minimize deflection during crashes for even the larger transport trucks. Implementing new hardware devices that will prevent collisions and save lives is what we want to promote to design consultants, transportation owners, and anyone who will listen."

This rise in ground transportation emphasizes the need for enhanced road safety measures to manage the higher traffic and ensure safer conditions for all.

Unmatched Safety

Engineered to meet the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) MASH TL-5 test level requirements, the TL-5 noise barrier system has undergone rigorous crash testing, proving its ability to withstand impacts from heavy vehicles, including full tractor-trailers. By effectively redirecting vehicles upon impact, this system enhances roadway safety and reduces the severity of accidents when they do occur.

Developed in partnership with REBLOC, a global leader in precast concrete vehicle restraint systems, the TL-5 system is completely modular and was designed with the end users in mind.

"Together, we strive to push boundaries by delivering innovative, integrated noise barrier solutions. These slim and advanced systems are set to gain strong market acceptance, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead." Mathias Redlberger, CEO, REBLOC Group.

Versatile, Space-Saving, and Foundation-Free

Designed for highway and roadway noise walls, this system is ideal for:

Clear zone applications where space is limited

Center medians, reducing noise on both sides of the roadway

Temporary projects, thanks to its foundationless advantage

With its unparalleled safety performance, noise reduction capabilities, and flexible design, the new MASH TL-5 Crash-Tested Noise Barrier System is set to redefine transportation infrastructure. The future of roadway safety is now.

About Durisol:

Durisol, a division of EKHO Infrastructure Solutions, is an industry leader in noise and retaining wall systems. Collaboration and innovation are at their core, meeting the needs of the transportation, building and energy sectors across North America. Durisol's vision is to anticipate solutions to complex problems as a trusted end-to-end service partner, with a mission to protect communities and allow them to thrive. https://www.durisol.com/

About REBLOC:

REBLOC is an international leading developer and producer of high-performing vehicle restraint systems (VRS) made of precast concrete. Represented in more than 49 countries and on 6 continents, the company combines over 111 years in the production of precast concrete elements with the latest innovations and concepts of modern VRS. The extensive product range is based on more than 240 full-scale crash tests in accordance with different standards (MASH, EN 1317, etc.). Continuous research and development is also evident in REBLOC's large number of patents and patent applications. www.rebloc.com

