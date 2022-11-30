During economic uncertainty, Plaza Capital sees bright future in The Well Creative Consultants

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, The Well Creative Consultants is pleased to announce a significant investment from Plaza Capital, in recognition of the company's outstanding success and high growth potential. A fully-funded Series A investment, this capital will support The Well's continued growth and expansion in Canada, for years to come.

"The Well represents the future of the marketing and technology sector business," says Sruli Weinreb, Managing Partner, Plaza Capital. "The gig economy concept is what The Well was built upon, and as the world goes through drastic changes—from pandemics to economics—the service model that The Well has created has been enthusiastically embraced, facilitating contracts for consultants while serving clients with maximum efficiency. We look forward to seeing The Well's rapid scaling and expansion with this investment."

Founded in Halifax in 2014 as a modern alternative for creative services, The Well has quickly expanded across Canada, serving clients, contract and project specialists in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and the Atlantic provinces. Recently achieving a 300% revenue growth in a single year, all during a global pandemic, The Well has demonstrated the demand for a human-centered approach to the gig economy, with a model that adds accountability through vetting project and contract workers and appropriately matching them to client needs.

"With experts predicting that by 2027, knowledge-based and purpose-driven gig workers will outnumber traditional employees in most offices, the gig economy is here to stay," says Sammy Davis, Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, The Well Creative Consultants. "Throughout our evolution, we've become the support beacon and subject matter experts on the nuances of freelancing and consulting. With this investment, we'll be able to dive deep into the infrastructure of the gig workforce and bring to market the support products we've been dreaming about, both for clients and this ever-growing labour force alike."

Supported by Plaza Capital's Series A investment, The Well will announce many exciting developments and service offerings over the next 18-month period.

"The model we've perfected and accelerated during the pandemic continues to thrive," says Glenn Swan, Chief Operating Officer, The Well Creative Consultants. "And now, with our new partnership with Plaza, we're positioned to support our clients, consultants and freelancers like never before."

To learn more and to work with The Well today, please visit www.gotothewell.ca .

ABOUT THE WELL

Part agency, part matchmaker, The Well is Canada's first human-centered marketplace for marketing, advertising, communications and technology services. With specialists and staff that call Canada home, The Well provides clients with support and advice, while recommending the best individuals and teams to tackle each job—all for free and without obligation.

ABOUT PLAZA CAPITAL

Plaza Capital is a boutique merchant banking & advisory firm based in Toronto, Ontario. Levering capital markets expertise, Plaza Capital deploys principal capital and serves as a hands-on advisor to public & soon-to-be public companies.

SOURCE The Well - Creative Consultants Inc.

