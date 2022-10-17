During a time of crisis primary care teams have improved access to care
Oct 17, 2022, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - On October 12 the Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario (AFHTO) named the winners of the eleventh Bright Lights Awards at a ceremony during our annual conference at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. These innovators have improved access to primary care through their leadership and dedication, showing the immense value that has been delivered by interprofessional primary care teams throughout Ontario.
The review committees made up of AFHTO members chose the winners from among dozens of nominations, and each will receive a $750 education grant each courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim.
In addition, AFHTO's board presented an award to a physician leader who supported the public and healthcare professionals alike in a hard-hit community and continues to tirelessly advocate for ongoing support. See below for the list of this year's winners.
Board Award: Dr. Lawrence Loh
In recognition of: Providing Leadership to Support the Vulnerable During the Pandemic
This year, the board has recognized Dr. Lawrence Loh, the medical officer of health (MOH) for Peel Region, and new ED and CEO of CFPC, for his creation of a partnership model that will serve the community well beyond the pandemic.
The five recipients of Bright Lights Awards are:
- New Vision Family Health Team
Award Category: It Takes a Team: Collaboration Inside and Out
Achievement: New Vision ICT Geriatric Pilot Project
New Vision FHT assembled an integrated care team for older, non-rostered adults in Waterloo, reducing the waitlist for a geriatrician and optimizing patient care.
See the video for this award
- Queen Square Family Health Team
Award Category: Health Equity at the Centre
Achievement: Nurse Practitioner-led Gender Clinic
Led by Erin Ziegler, Queen Square FHT developed the Nurse Practitioner-led Gender Clinic to provide safe and gender-affirming primary care to transgender and non-binary individuals.
See the video for this award
- North York Family Health Team
Award Category: Sustainable Solutions to Primary Care Problems
Achievement: Creating the Colorectal Cancer Survivorship Program (CSP)
North York FHT created the Colorectal Cancer Survivorship Program (CSP), which provides continuity of care for people who have been treated for cancer with an interprofessional team.
See the video for this award
- North Shore Family Health Team
Award Category: Mental Health and Addictions
Achievement: Care coordination for patients who experience mental health struggles
North Shore FHT used an increased approval for a part-time navigator position for intake, assessment and care coordination services for patients who experience mental health and/or socio-economic struggles.
See the video for this award
- Wawa Family Health Team
Award Category: Spotlight Award
Achievement: Quality Patient Navigation Support
Wawa Family Health Team expanded their Medical Abortion Program to include a virtual component, serving dozens of urban women, in addition to local patients.
See the video for this award
We congratulate all our winners and nominees for the excellent work they do each and every day. Primary care is the foundation of the health care system, and these innovators are examples of excellence in patient-centred care in the communities that they serve.
Related links
AFHTO
Bright Lights 2022 Award Winners
Bright Lights 2022 Hall of Fame
Bright Lights Awards
The Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario (AFHTO) is a not-for-profit association that provides leadership to promote high-quality, comprehensive, well-integrated interprofessional primary care for the benefit of all Ontarians. We are an advocate and resource for family health teams, nurse practitioner-led clinics, and other interprofessional models of primary care.
SOURCE The Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario
For further information: Paula Myers, 647-234-8605 x1200, [email protected]
Share this article