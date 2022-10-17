During a time of crisis primary care teams have improved access to care

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - On October 12 the Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario (AFHTO) named the winners of the eleventh Bright Lights Awards at a ceremony during our annual conference at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. These innovators have improved access to primary care through their leadership and dedication, showing the immense value that has been delivered by interprofessional primary care teams throughout Ontario.

The review committees made up of AFHTO members chose the winners from among dozens of nominations, and each will receive a $750 education grant each courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim.

In addition, AFHTO's board presented an award to a physician leader who supported the public and healthcare professionals alike in a hard-hit community and continues to tirelessly advocate for ongoing support. See below for the list of this year's winners.

Board Award: Dr. Lawrence Loh

In recognition of: Providing Leadership to Support the Vulnerable During the Pandemic

This year, the board has recognized Dr. Lawrence Loh, the medical officer of health (MOH) for Peel Region, and new ED and CEO of CFPC, for his creation of a partnership model that will serve the community well beyond the pandemic.

See the video for this award.

The five recipients of Bright Lights Awards are:

We congratulate all our winners and nominees for the excellent work they do each and every day. Primary care is the foundation of the health care system, and these innovators are examples of excellence in patient-centred care in the communities that they serve.

