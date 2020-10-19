Durham College to Transform Food Services with Chartwells

Introducing DCEats: Food Matters

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - After a comprehensive review of proposals from December 2019, Durham College announced they have awarded their food service contract to Chartwells, a division of Compass Group Canada, who put forward an approach that supports Durham College's strategic pillars - students, people, work and community.

Access to nutritional, holistic and diverse food offerings on campus is important for an enriched post-secondary experience. When students, employees and community are eating well, they can focus on what matters – learning and developing personal and professional skills while supporting each other.

Food matters at Durham College. When the campus reopens to students and employees, food services will operate with a new brand: DCEats: Food Matters. By branding food services DC EATS, we are providing Durham College with a culinary vision that is unique to Durham College. By living the Food Matters mantra, Chartwells aligns to the students first culture at DC and supports the campus with the people and resources of Chartwells.

"We look forward to Chartwells providing creative, healthy, customer-focused food services when students and employees return to our campuses," said Barbara MacCheyne, Vice-President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer, Durham College.

As part of this partnership, DC and Chartwells will collaborate to expand experiential learning and employment opportunities for students. In addition, many of the college's academic and co-curricular programs, such as athletics, AI Hub, Centre for Food and sustainability office, will be included in future planning for food services.

"We are honoured to partner with Durham College and bring DCEats to life on campus to complement their already exceptional student experience," said Ashton Sequeira, President of Chartwells. "We recognize there will be sensitivities returning to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and we assure you the health and safety of our guests and the school community is of the utmost importance – we have the necessary protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone in our care. We look forward to transforming your on-campus dining experience."

Stay tuned for more information about the innovative food projects DC and Chartwells will be rolling out throughout our partnership.

About Chartwells Canada – Compass Group Canada

Chartwells Canada is a sector of Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been certified as Great Place to Work (2018; 2019; 2020); Best Workplaces Retail & Hospitality (2019, 2020) and Best Workplaces in Ontario (2020) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

