Dunton Rainville offers its sincere condolences to the family of the Honourable Benjamin J. Greenberg, Q.C.

Me. Greenberg was called to the Quebec Bar in 1959 and practiced business law. He was an active litigator in Quebec's civil courts before being appointed as a judge. After serving on the Superior Court of Quebec for more than 22 years, he acted as an arbitrator and mediator, mainly in international arbitration and Canadian commercial arbitration. Me. Greenberg joined Dunton Rainville in 2014.

"Me. Greenberg will leave an indelible mark on our firm and he will truly be missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends," stated Yanick Tanguay, Vice Chairman of Dunton Rainville's Executive Committee.

For those who would like to pay their respects, Shiva information is available at paperman.com.

