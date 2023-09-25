Dunham House's New Building Officially Open September 23, 2023

DUNHAM, QC, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Dunham House is delighted to announce the official opening of its newly constructed second residence, on site. This significant expansion increases its capacity from 28 to 40 beds, enabling the residential treatment center to assist more individuals battling mental health issues and concurrent disorders, including addiction.

Dunham House, located only an hour from Montreal in the beautiful Eastern Townships, is the only residential facility of its kind in Quebec that operates its programs in English; as such, it is a unique and very important resource for the English-speaking mental health community in the greater Montreal area.

The opening of the new building marks a major milestone in the expansion of Dunham House made possible by a recent multi-million dollar investment. This investment has enabled Dunham House to meet the growing demand for its services, a demand that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 90% of the residents are from the Montreal area, while the rest come from elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.

The Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney P.C., Chairman of the Advisory Board, members of the Advisory Board, and over 100 friends of Dunham House were in attendance to mark this significant milestone.

"Care for those struggling with mental health issues and addiction is already a significant challenge. It becomes nearly impossible when the facility operates in a language different from your own," said Dan Colson, Founder of Dunham House. "With this expansion, we can offer help to more people in need, particularly in the English-speaking community."

Dunham House ( www.dunhamhouse.ca ) is continually seeking volunteers to assist in various capacities, from driving residents to appointments, teaching skills such as music or yoga, or helping in the garden and with the animals. Please contact Murray Brohman, General Manager of Dunham House, at (450) 263-3434 or [email protected].

About Dunham House: Dunham House is a residential treatment centre located in Dunham, Quebec, specializing in mental health issues and concurrent disorders, including addiction. Dunham House is a registered Canadian charity.

For further information: Don Joyce Executive Director, Dunham House 1964 Scottsmore Road, Dunham, QC J0E 1M0 (450) 263-3434 or [email protected]