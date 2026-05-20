Duliban Insurance Names Comfort Bears as 2026 Charity of the Year

PELHAM, Ontario, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Duliban Insurance, alongside Duliban Family Office, is proud to announce Comfort Bears as its 2026 charity of the year. Comfort Bears was chosen for its direct and meaningful impact on families who are facing immediate difficult circumstances.

Each year, Duliban selects one charity to receive its full support, with the goal of creating the greatest possible impact through focused fundraising and community action. The decision was made after reviewing many strong applications from organizations doing important work across the region. While the company wishes they could have supported all applicants, they believe their donation will make the largest immediate impact with Comfort Bears in 2026.

"Duliban Insurance is deeply committed to making a difference in our communities through active support of charitable organizations, local initiatives, and causes that align with our values. Investing not just financially, but with our time, energy, and leadership to create lasting impact," said Jason and Adam Duliban. "Comfort Bears is an amazing charity that provides care to those in need through meaningful community support. It's our privilege to support such a great charity!"

Based in Ancaster, Ontario, Comfort Bears provides support bears and caregiver resources to children and youth facing terminal illness, chronic illness, or severe trauma. Working with hospitals, first responders and community organizations, the charity helps deliver comfort and care when it's needed most. Through the Comfort Bears charity, every donation helps place a bear in the arms of a child in need.

Throughout 2026, Duliban Insurance and Duliban Family Office will support Comfort Bears through fundraising initiatives, volunteer efforts, and the company's signature golf tournament this September. Community members will also have opportunities to support the charity through fundraising, referral-driven giving, and tournament participation. After raising $69,000 for Shoebox Niagara in 2025, Duliban hopes to make a similar impact for Comfort Bears in 2026.

Duliban also donates $1 from every policy sold to support its charity of choice, helping extend the impact of support from clients, referral partners, insurers and McDougall Insurance Group.

About Duliban Insurance

Duliban Insurance was founded in 1976 and provides personal and business insurance solutions tailored to client needs. Community support remains a central part of the company's identity, with its annual charity program helping local organizations across Ontario.

SOURCE Duliban Insurance

Media Contact: Alex Selvig, Marketing Manager, Duliban Insurance, (289)452-1057 Ext 390, [email protected]