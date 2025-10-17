Duliban Insurance Joins Forces with McDougall Insurance

PELHAM, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Duliban Insurance Brokers is proud to announce that, effective June 2, 2025, we officially joined forces with McDougall Insurance Brokers Limited, one of the most respected and established brokerages in the Canadian insurance industry. Duliban Insurance is now a division of McDougall Insurance.

This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. Since 1976, we have grown into a trusted brokerage serving communities across Ontario, known for our personalized service, strong community connections, and dedication to protecting what matters most to our clients. While much of what makes Duliban Insurance unique will remain unchanged – including our dedicated team, local presence, and "hometown broker" experience – this partnership allows us to enhance what we can offer our clients.

"The Duliban Insurance team is proud to have grown from a humble, small town beginning to a leader in the P&C distribution space," says Jason Duliban, Principal Broker. "This was a pivotal decision for our family business; we took the responsibilities we felt towards our team, clients, communities and history very seriously throughout this process. Ultimately, we knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to take our organization to a national level with partners we admire."

"We are extremely excited about what this combined next chapter will mean for our team, communities, clients and the broader McDougall Insurance family," added Adam Duliban, Principal Broker. "Both Duliban and McDougall Insurance have a common history and focus, and we know this merger will allow us the ability to grow and strengthen our businesses and service offerings moving forward."

Headquartered in Belleville, Ontario, McDougall Insurance is one of Canada's largest brokerages, with more than 60 offices across the province and a legacy of excellence spanning decades. Together, we will be stronger, more resilient, and better positioned to serve the evolving needs of our clients across Ontario and beyond.

About Duliban Insurance

Founded in 1976, Duliban Insurance has provided trusted, community-based insurance solutions across Niagara and Haldimand for nearly 50 years. Our family-run brokerage is dedicated to personal service, local expertise, and lasting relationships.

About McDougall Insurance

McDougall Insurance Brokers Limited is one of Canada's largest independent brokerages, with offices across Ontario offering personal, commercial, farm, and life insurance solutions. Known for its community-first approach, McDougall has built decades of trust through exceptional service and strong partnerships.

Contact Information: Website: www.dulibaninsurance.com, Email: [email protected]