Duliban Insurance Proudly Supports Shoebox Niagara with $64,000 Donation

PELHAM, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Duliban Insurance Brokers is thrilled to announce that through our recent charity initiatives, we have donated $64,000 to the Shoebox Project, along with hosting a concert and fundraising event that united our community in support of this wonderful cause.

Earlier this month, our Duliban 'FORE' Charity golf tournament was attended by 240 golfers, and later that evening our concert drew nearly 400 people. These events helped raise funds that will directly support the Shoebox Project's mission: to uplift and empower women who are experiencing or at-risk-of homelessness through in-kind support, education, and community participation.

Each year, Duliban Insurance selects a charity of choice to be the recipient of our fundraising efforts. This tradition reflects our long-standing belief that if you take care of the community, the community will take care of you. Supporting the Shoebox Project this year allowed us to continue strengthening that connection and amplifying the positive impact in the areas we serve.

Through this deserved organization, gift-filled shoeboxes are assembled by community members and distributed to women in shelters, bringing essentials and small luxuries, along with a handwritten note that carries encouragement.

"As a team, we've always felt a deep responsibility to support deserving charities and help shine a light on the difference they make in our communities," said Josh Mashinter, Sales and Commercial Lines Manager for Duliban Insurance. "The Shoebox Project is a remarkable organization that, through its dedicated volunteers, continues to empower women and provide meaningful support. We're truly proud to contribute to their mission in our own small way."

Community impact has always been at the heart of Duliban Insurance, and with the generosity of our clients, partners, and supporters, we are proud to continue this tradition of giving back.

About Duliban Insurance Brokers

Since 1976, Duliban Insurance Brokers has been a locally trusted insurance brokerage serving communities in the Niagara region and beyond. Known for its personalized approach and community involvement, Duliban Insurance maintains a strong commitment to both clients and social responsibility.

About Shoebox Niagara

Shoebox Niagara is a community-driven charity that organizes and distributes gift packages during the holiday season to individuals and families experiencing hardship. Through the generosity of donors and volunteers, Shoebox Niagara fosters hope, dignity, and festive joy in local communities.

