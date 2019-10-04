Duke's Refresher opens in St. Lawrence Market

"This new location was heavily inspired by the more laid-back nature of the 70s and pays tribute to simpler times," said Peter Fowler, CEO, SIR Corp. "From the eclectic mix of vintage décor and retro inspired rooms, to classic arcade games, Duke's offers a lot of nostalgic elements to remind guests to not take themselves – and life - too seriously."

The new Duke's Refresher in St. Lawrence Market features delicious new food and drink offerings, with the added element of play and paint.

Grab your coins and get after it, Duke's has over 15 arcade classics including Taxi Pinball, Galaxian, Area 51, , and more! And if shooting hoops is more your style, check out the two-player mini basketball court, along with Shuffleboard, Pool and tables. Paint: Drinks and painting more your thing? Come check out Duke's impressive gallery of velvet paintings - you can even take one home for the right price! Also keep an eye out for Duke's inaugural painting party happening this fall.

"We're ecstatic about opening a second location in downtown Toronto and are excited to be a part of the St. Lawrence Market community that attracts both local residents and visitors," continued Fowler. "Duke's unique retro inspired vibe and entertainment provides the perfect escape for guests in the area to kick back and let loose."

For more information about Duke Refresher St. Lawrence Market, visit dukesrefresher.ca or follow on Instagram at @dukesrefresherslm.

About SIR Corp.

SIR is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 59 restaurants. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 39 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with eight locations; and Canyon Creek®, with six locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership in consideration for a Royalty, payable by SIR to the Partnership, equal to six percent of the revenue of the 58 restaurants (57 operating restaurants and one closed restaurant) currently included in the Royalty Pool. SIR also owns Duke's Refresher® & Bar in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

