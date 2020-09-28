DUER Performance Apparel Available Through Nordstrom In-Store and Online

DUER Mens arrives in Calgary and Vancouver Nordstrom retail locations and launches online at Nordstrom.ca and Nordstrom.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Brand fans of DUER , the performance apparel company known for extremely comfortable pants, can now shop DUER Mens at Nordstrom locations in Calgary and Vancouver as well as online through Nordstrom.ca and Nordstrom.com. Styles exclusive to Nordstrom, and product favourites including stretch performance denim, and DUER's top-selling No Sweat Pant, will be available to shop this week.

"Our partnership with Nordstrom affirms our belief that consumers want clothing for everything they want to do in a day whether it's outdoors or inside," said Co-Founder of DUER, Gary Lenett. "There's a growing trend to purchase fewer things that are well made and versatile. This movement aligns well with our mandate to create apparel that simplifies getting dressed for our customers so they can get on with the more important things in life."

The Canadian brand DUER set out six years ago to create highly versatile clothing that would capture both an outdoor and style-conscious consumer and bridge the gap between fashion and function. The partnership with Nordstrom, alongside an existing network of outdoor retail partners, demonstrates there's a demand in the market for comfortable and stylish apparel that performs.

"We worked closely with the Nordstrom team to ensure the DUER product collection available through Nordstrom would include exclusive pieces alongside our best-selling styles," said Director of Wholesale, Pascal Wehr.

DUER's arrival into Nordstrom Calgary and Vancouver is on the heels of Nordstrom's decision to combine sportswear and denim into one department. This merchandising decision reflects a shift in how consumers are shopping and what they're looking for. As the preference for fewer clothes that perform across a number of life events continues to grow, DUER is well-positioned to meet market demand.

For more information on DUER, please visit: duer.ca and shopduer.com.

About DUER

The desire to create technical, stylish and comfortable jeans came from a simple need: Founder Gary Lenett wanted to get off his bike and head into the boardroom in the same pair of pants. DUER was created to make it easier for people to get dressed and get on with the good stuff - the healthy, adventurous, meaningful stuff.

