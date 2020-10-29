DUER Co-Founder Gary Lenett Awarded for Innovation in Retail by David Sobey Center

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the research and innovation center at Saint Mary's University, awarded Gary Lenett, Co-Founder of Canadian retail brand DUER , with the David Sobey Center Award for Innovation in Retailing and Services. Developed to build a stronger and vibrant retail sector in Canada, this award spotlights three outstanding leaders in the Canadian retail sector each year. Lenett is celebrated for launching a new low-waste business solution, NEXT , at the height of the pandemic.

"I'm proud that DUER is a Canadian brand and it's an honour to receive this award and be recognized in the Canadian retail landscape," said Lenett. "I know I'm not alone in saying this has been one of the most challenging years to be in business and specifically retail."



For the sixth consecutive year, the David Sobey Center Award plays a role in supporting the success of retailers nation-wide. The Center was created to not only fund research projects but also to sponsor student competitions and offer executive education for the retail sector. Past winners include: Poppy Barley, Dash Hudson, and Six Hundred Four.

Adding NEXT as an additional sales channel to its existing omni-channel approach with dedicated storefronts, a strong ecommerce business, and a network of wholesale partners across 27 countries worldwide, enabled DUER to navigate unknown territory related to the pandemic. Optimistic about the future, DUER just expanded its retail footprint to include a U.S. retail location in Denver, with plans to further expand the retail program across North America in 2021.

"The NEXT model drives at greater efficiencies across the business while presenting a solution to minimize the amount of clothing that's ending up in landfills each year," said Lenett. "We were forced to innovate because it was no longer economically viable to stay the course."

ABOUT DUER

The desire to create technical, stylish and comfortable jeans came from a simple need: Founder Gary Lenett wanted to get off his bike and head into the boardroom in the same pair of pants. DUER was created to make it easier for people to get dressed and get on with the good stuff - the healthy, adventurous, meaningful stuff. The first of three Canadian retail locations opened in 2016 and in 2020 DUER opened its first U.S. location. DUER now has customers in over 27 different countries worldwide and products in 700 independent retailers through its wholesale network. From REI to Nordstrom, DUER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function for both men and women.

