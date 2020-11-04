Due to the pandemic, virtual edition of 5th Transportation and Logistics Career Day held by CargoM yesterday in the presence of Ministers Jean Boulet and Chantal Rouleau

This year's event was launched virtually in the presence of Mr. Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, and Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, Mr. Luc Rabouin, Borough Mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal , responsible for economic and commercial development, and design on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal and Ms. Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority.

"The recruitment challenges in the transportation and logistics sector are well known. Yet this core sector offers numerous rewarding opportunities through high quality, well-paying skilled jobs, but that may be less familiar. Your government's support by providing $200,000 to set up a professional truck driving immersion program is important to enhance and promote the profession. I am also very pleased with our financial participation of $100,000 in this event, which will help train a solid new generation while ensuring the growth of this sector of activity, as well as compensate for the scarcity of labour in the freight transport and logistics sector."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

"Sustainable competitiveness in the freight transport sector is of strategic importance. This competitiveness can only be achieved through the availability of talent and a pool of qualified future workers. Support from the Conseil emploi metropole to implement a professional truck driving immersion program in Greater Montreal will enable CargoM to promote and develop the profession of truck driver, as well as careers and training in the road freight transport sector, as a way to meet companies' labour needs."

Audrey Murray, President of the Quebec labour market partnership commission (CPMT or Commission des partenaires du marché du travail)

"This year, with the crisis affecting Quebec, the shipping industry has proved how important it is in the movement of essential goods. I salute the efforts of the CargoM team, which adapted to deliver a virtual event this year. I thank the employers involved in Career Day, which allows the marine industry to continue this promotional showcase. As a result, the many participants can discover, in complete safety, the trades involved in logistics and marine transportation."

Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

"Here is an opportunity to find new talent who will put their shoulders to the wheel to build an even more innovative and prosperous Quebec as part of the logistics and freight transport industry. This sector is vital to the smooth functioning of all of Québec's economic activities. The government is proud to support this competitive and dynamic ecosystem in a decisive phase of its development."

Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation

A sector that is always recruiting

The current health crisis, and the economic slowdown in its wake, is impacting the transportation and logistics sector, an essential service that remains in dire need of a workforce. The shipping and trucking sectors are particularly affected and are facing this considerable challenge. According to the latest study by the Human Resources Sectorial Committee of the Maritime Industry (CSMOIM) http://www.csmoim.qc.ca/en , Étude sectorielle sur les besoins de main-d'œuvre dans l'industrie du transport maritime au Québec, more than 4,000 positions will need to be filled in the near future. On the trucking front, Camo-route estimates that more than 33,000 positions will need to be filled by 2025, more than half of which will be in Greater Montreal. Given that more than 30% of drivers are over the age of 55, retirements will only worsen the situation in the long term. CargoM, through its Workforce Working Group, is pleased to work with these two sector committees, which tirelessly promote their trades, particularly to young people, women and newcomers to the province.

"We consider this 5th Career Day a resounding success. The situation meant that our members and partners had to once again show their resilience by accepting the inherent limitations of a virtual event. The forty or so companies taking part showed us that employer mobilization for the event remains strong, as the labour shortage is hitting us hard. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for us to understand and bring to light the importance of the entire supply chain in the distribution of critical cargo. This awareness makes us realize how important it is to maintain our sector's vitality. At the heart of the action, these trades contribute to the development of our economy and the maintenance of our well-being," said CargoM Executive Director Mathieu Charbonneau.

A multi-faceted event

Several highlights marked this event:

Launch of the event, in the presence of Ministers Jean Boulet and Chantal Rouleau ;

and ; Job interviews and virtual networking between candidates and employers;

Conferences on the situation and workforce needs in the trucking industry;

Conference, in collaboration with the CITT, on inspiring female influencers in supply chain management;

Presentation of services offered to businesses by Emploi-Québec and the Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration;

Conference, in collaboration with the CITT, on post-COVID conditions as regards the distribution network.

About CargoM

Created inn 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres and sector associations around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents 120,000 transportation and warehousing jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion in economic benefits for Greater Montreal.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

For further information: Joëlle Deraspe, Nice Marketing, 514 655-9945, [email protected]; Yves Murray, CargoM, 514 508-2609, [email protected]

