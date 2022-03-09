DUCA Continues Expansion with the Grand Opening of Branch #17 in Hamilton, Ontario

DUCA Credit Union Expands into Hamilton, ON Tweet this

DUCA's Chief Member Experience Officer, Phil Taylor, points out that DUCA currently provides everyday banking, commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services to over 83,000 Ontario Members, supporting each stage of an individual's or business' financial journey. "We are excited to bring our positive approach to banking to individuals and businesses in Hamilton so we can help them do more, be more, and achieve more."

Tom Vandeloo, Board Chair at DUCA, notes that "DUCA was originally established in 1954 by Dutch Canadians who understood how a financial cooperative could work for the benefit of its Members. Today, we are proud of our diverse and robust Membership encompassing the full spectrum of Ontarians and, as we launch this valuable banking approach in the Hamilton community, we are grateful for the foresight of our founding Members who envisioned bringing the DUCA Difference to help more people."

The new DUCA Hamilton branch opens today and is located at 1270 Rymal Road East in Hamilton.

About DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch credit union in Toronto to 17 branches across the GTA and Central Ontario with over 83,000 Members and over $6 Billion in total assets including assets under management. DUCA provides comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses through an innovative Co-Operative Banking model. With no-fee banking, attractive mortgage and lending rates, a Profit Sharing program that rewards Members, and a commitment to communities, DUCA is an excellent way to bank. For more information visit www.duca.com.

