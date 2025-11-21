duBreton Responds to Health Canada's Pause on Cloned-Animal Novel Food Policy

QUÉBEC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- duBreton acknowledges Health Canada's decision to indefinitely paused its proposed update to the novel food policy governing foods derived from cloned cattle and swine, as well as their progeny. The organization's recent announcement credits the hold to the volume and nature of feedback received from both industry stakeholders and the public.

A recent survey by duBreton concludes 74% of consumers are concerned about gene-edited pork in their food supply.

As a Canadian leader in responsible and ethically raised pork production, duBreton welcomes this pause as an important opportunity for Canadian food officials to deepen engagement with producers, retailers, and most importantly Canadian consumers.

"Canadians expect clarity, transparency, and meaningful consultation on issues that directly touch their food supply," said Vincent Breton, duBreton President. "As producers, we consider it our responsibility and believe our governing food authorities should too."

Gene-Edited Animals Are Still on the Table

duBreton reached out to Health Canada following the novel food announcement and received confirmation, gene-editing technologies are not included in this novel food pause and remain under active regulatory consideration. Discussions and potential approvals for meat derived from gene-edited livestock entering the Canadian market continue despite clear and overwhelming public concern.

duBreton's Commitment to Consumer Trust

The cloned-animal, novel food pause is a win for all Canadians and underscores the importance of producer and consumer engagement in food policy. duBreton reaffirms its commitment to:

Ensuring Canadian consumers are fully informed about emerging technologies that relate to their food.

Supporting regulatory approaches that protect market access, animal welfare, and public trust.

Working collaboratively with federal departments and industry partners as discussions evolve.

"We have never, and will never, participate in animal cloning or gene editing practices," says Breton. "Mandatory labeling practices should be a requirement for producers that do. Consumers have a right to know, and there's still work left to do."

About duBreton

Rooted in four generations of agri-food excellence, duBreton champions a world where human health, animal welfare, and sustainable agriculture thrive together. Recognized as North America's leading supplier of organic pork, with a growing global presence, duBreton exceeds the certification standards of the Global Animal Partnership (GAP), Certified Humane® Raised & Handled, and Canada Organic programs. Committed to a fair and equitable food system, duBreton supports the well-being of farmers, animals, people, and the environment.

For more information: www.duBreton.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alicia Baker

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE duBreton