duBreton Responds to Health Canada's Approval of Gene-Edited Meat with 'Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing' Labeling Commitment

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- duBreton is responding to Health Canada's recent decision to approve the use of gene-edited meat in the Canadian food system without mandatory labeling requirements. This decision comes on the heels of Health Canada's proposed approach to cloned-animal foods, which was redacted following overwhelming consumer and industry concern.

Taken together, these decisions underscore growing concern about the pace at which emerging animal technologies are being introduced into the food system without sufficient transparency or meaningful consumer engagement.

duBreton Adds 'Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing' Claims to Pack for Consumer Transparency.

duBreton believes that gene-edited technologies and food products derived from them - must be clearly and properly labeled to ensure consumer transparency. This responsibility rests with government oversight officials, who have thus far declined the call for mandatory labeling, despite clear and repeated signals from Canadian consumers and industry officials.

"Canadians have been very clear about their concerns surrounding gene edited meat in their food supply," said Vincent Breton, President of duBreton. "Approving gene-edited meat without labeling ignores those concerns. Proper labeling gives people the information they need to make informed choices about the meat they eat. Anything less is misleading."

duBreton Announces Voluntary 'Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing' Labeling

In response to regulatory oversight, duBreton is announcing that it will voluntarily label select products with a new claim: 'Verified No Cloning or Gene Editing'.

This initiative will begin with three products:

Organic Ground Pork

Organic Mild Italian Sausage

Organic Pork Tenderloin

These labels are currently undergoing regulatory review and will enter the market following oversight approval.

duBreton's addition of no cloning or gene editing claims on pack represent the first and only voluntary labeling initiative of its kind by a meat brand in Canada.

"This is about transparency and trust," said Breton. "Until there is a clear and consistent regulatory framework, we believe it is our responsibility to give consumers the information they are asking for."

Call for Regulatory Action on Mandatory Labeling

DuBreton calls on the Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, and the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald, to immediately establish mandatory labeling for all gene-edited foods.

duBreton maintains that transparency, public trust, and market stability must remain central to food policy decisions, particularly as modern technologies continue to emerge.

"Decisions of this magnitude must balance science with consumer confidence," said Breton. "Clear labeling is a simple, practical step that protects consumer choice and the integrity of the Canadian food system."

Consumers who are concerned with the use of gene edited technology and advocate for mandatory labeling of such technologies are encouraged to reach out to their appointed officials.

About duBreton

Rooted in four generations of agri-food excellence, duBreton champions a world where human health, animal welfare, and sustainable agriculture thrive together. Recognized as North America's leading supplier of organic pork, with a growing global presence, duBreton exceeds the certification standards of the Global Animal Partnership (GAP), Certified Humane® Raised & Handled, and Canada Organic programs. Committed to a fair and equitable food system, duBreton supports the well-being of farmers, animals, people, and the environment.

For more information: www.duBreton.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alicia Baker

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE duBreton