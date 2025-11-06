Cloned Meat Enters the Canadian Food Supply Without Labeling or Review

Health Canada Updates Novel Food Regulations

SAINT-BERNARD-DE-BEAUCE, QC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- duBreton, a leader in Certified Humane and organic pork production, is informing consumers of an upcoming regulatory change that will allow beef & pork from cloned animals to enter Canada's food system without a safety review or mandatory labeling.

duBreton does not participate in cloning practices - now or EVER.

According to documents published by Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the planned update to the Novel Foods framework will exclude cloned animals from the definition of "novel foods." This change would remove the requirement for pre-market safety assessment and would allow these products to be sold without any disclosure to consumers.

Health Canada claims that cloned meat is indistinguishable from conventional meat, and safe for human consumption. "Consumers have the right to decide for themselves," says Vincent Breton, duBreton CEO. "The government quietly changing the definition of a novel food, means that unless it's labeled organic, there is no way to distinguish brands that support animal cloning – from brands that don't. People want and deserve to know that." Says Breton.

Call to Action

duBreton is calling on responsible food brands to lead by example, urging them to adopt voluntary, verifiable labeling practices that give consumers a clear choice and help preserve trust in Canadian food.



The company also invites its retail and supply chain partners to join in advancing transparency around animal cloning and gene-edited production, helping make responsibly raised pork accessible to everyone.

About duBreton

Rooted in four generations of agri-food excellence, duBreton champions a world where human health, animal welfare, and sustainable agriculture thrive together. Recognized as North America's leading supplier of organic pork, with a growing global presence, duBreton exceeds the certification standards of the Global Animal Partnership (GAP), Certified Humane® Raised & Handled, and Canada Organic programs. Committed to a fair and equitable food system, duBreton supports the well-being of farmers, animals, people, and the environment.

For more information: www.duBreton.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alicia Baker

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE duBreton