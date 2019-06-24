DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Rolls Out the Red Carpet with launch of DSW VIP Rewards in Canada

DSW VIP puts the "Royalty in Loyalty" for a Million Canadian Members with enhanced benefits, a new app, and shoe donation program

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, a Designer Brands company (NYSE: DBI), today announced the launch of its DSW VIP loyalty program to more than a million Canadian loyalty program members. The VIP loyalty program offers a more personalized experience for members, with relevant and compelling rewards. Features include the ability to receive free shipping on anything, the ability to earn rewards earlier and more often, and the ability to donate shoes for points—all benefits designed around customer feedback.

The new program introduces three member tiers: VIP Club (free to join), VIP Gold ($200 annual spend), and VIP Elite ($500 annual spend). All tiers receive an accelerated reward of $5 for every 100 points earned; Club and Gold members earn 1 point for every $1 spent, while Elite members earn 2 points for every $1 spent. Additional member benefits include a $10 welcome gift upon enrolment for their next purchase in-store, birthday rewards, early access to offers, and extra points for shoe donations.

"We're thrilled to be able to innovate the loyalty experience for our customers in Canada", says Mary Turner, President, Canadian Operations. "DSW VIP takes loyalty to the next level with emotional experiences and compelling benefits that inspire our customers' self-expression. Our members are very important to us, so we want them to feel like a true VIP when shopping at DSW."

A DSW member survey revealed how closely their feelings about shoe shopping align with the new DSW VIP rewards:

More than a third of women buy new shoes at least once a month. Members earn 1 point for every $1 spent, while Elite earns 2 points for every $1 spent. Plus, all members enjoy free shipping.

Members earn 1 point for every spent, while Elite earns 2 points for every spent. Plus, all members enjoy free shipping. 25% of women have a pair of shoes in their closet that is more than 12 years old. Members are invited to donate their shoes to earn points at all 27 locations in Canada .

DSW VIP is about more than just creating engaging customer experiences, it's also about giving back. In-store shoe donations benefit DSW's philanthropic partner Soles4Souls , which creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing in Canada, the US, and around the world.

The Company has also launched the DSW Canada app where members can access their DSW VIP rewards anytime in one easy-to-redeem location.

For more information about DSW VIP and to sign up, visit https://www.dsw.ca/en/ca/rewards and join the conversation on social media using @DSWCanada and #DSWVIP.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations in the US and Canada under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse brands and operates leased locations in the U.S through its Affiliated Business Group. Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. The Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

