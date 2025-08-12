DSEL Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - DSEL – David Schaeffer Engineering Ltd. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DSEL. This year, 94% of employees said it's a great place to work, underscoring the company's continued commitment to its culture and people.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DSEL stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™," said Jodi Lieberman, Chief of People, Culture, and Brand Strategy. "This certification reflects our deep commitment to fostering a culture where people feel respected, supported, and proud of the work they do. We owe this recognition to our incredible team. Their feedback, collaboration, and passion are what truly make DSEL a great place to grow a career."

DSEL is a builder-oriented firm that has cultivated strong partnerships with many of Canada's premier builders, offering cutting-edge engineering solutions that transform the landscape of residential development. The DSEL approach is anchored in the belief that building smarter, faster, and more efficient subdivisions isn't just an aspiration, but a reality we are shaping every day. By leveraging advanced technology and best practices, DSEL streamlines the development process, ensuring top-tier results that stand the test of time.

