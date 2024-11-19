Dryvebox Expands Franchise Opportunities to Canada

Innovative Mobile Golf Solution Offers Canadian Entrepreneurs the Chance to Drive the Future of Golf and Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Dryvebox, the pioneering mobile golf simulator company, today announced it is now offering franchise opportunities in Canada. Known for using its weatherproof, climate-controlled, and solar-powered Boxes to bring exciting golf experiences directly to communities, Dryvebox aims to make golf accessible everywhere.

This expansion into Canada represents the next major step in the company's North American growth, empowering Canadian franchisees to provide a year-round golf and entertainment experience. Dryvebox has already launched 21 franchised units in the United States since debuting its domestic franchise program late last year. This is its first franchise offering outside of the U.S.

"Canada has a deeply rooted passion for golf, and we're looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs in their efforts to expand the game across the country," said Adeel Yang, Dryvebox's co-Founder and CEO. "By giving franchisees the tools to offer both entertainment and skill-building, we're helping people experience golf in a new, engaging way that's accessible no matter where they live or what the Canadian weather brings."

Flexible Franchise Model Built for Entrepreneurs

Dryvebox's franchise model is designed for low overhead costs and high operational flexibility, catering to individuals looking for a scalable business within the sports and entertainment sectors. The company supplements its mobile offering with indoor pop-up units, allowing franchisees the flexibility to operate with clients across a wide range of budgets, locations, and complexity.

Franchisees benefit from Dryvebox's ongoing support in areas such as business operations and marketing, along with access to a well-known brand that has already garnered significant demand in the U.S. Franchisees also receive comprehensive training on how to use Dryvebox's advanced golf technology and support customers with varied skill levels and experience.

Expanding a Growing Franchise Community

Canadian franchisees will join a rapidly expanding network of Dryvebox operators committed to rethinking traditional golf. Dryvebox first debuted in Canada this spring with a non-franchised Box that serves major corporate clients, small businesses, private events, schools, and nonprofits. By joining Dryvebox, Canadian franchisees will be a part of a community dedicated to making golf more accessible, fun, and innovative.

How to Apply

Dryvebox is currently accepting franchise applications from Canadians in all territories and provinces other than Quebec. Those who are interested and share a passion for cultivating golf everywhere can learn more about franchise requirements and benefits by visiting www.dryvebox.com/franchise.

About Dryvebox:

Dryvebox is an off-course golf entertainment company founded in 2020 with a mission to cultivate golf everywhere. The company is known for its events, where people play golf on simulators integrated into the company's high-end, patented mobile golf trailers ("Boxes"). The weatherproof, climate-controlled, and solar-powered boxes serve events ranging from intimate parties to 100,000-person affairs.

Between events, individuals use the boxes for coaching, personal practice, and play. Dryvebox currently has both corporate and franchised units across the United States and Canada, and is excited to offer entrepreneurs and golf enthusiasts the opportunity to grow the game in their communities. Learn more at www.dryvebox.com.

