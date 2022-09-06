Drums Across Canada Event Doubles in Size to Close 2022 Celebration of Nations Indigenous Arts Gathering
Sep 06, 2022, 13:45 ET
ST. CATHARINES, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Drums Across Canada returns at 3:30 p.m. (EDT) on 11 September 2022 as a FREE live and virtual cross-country drum circle broadcast that will send a collective message of unity, peace, respect, and friendship.
Drums Across Canada will pair Indigenous drumming groups with eight different performing arts venues in a traditional call and response that will travel back and forth across the country:
Pokəholakənəl Witsehkehsolticik (Sisters of the Drum)
Imperial Theatre
SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK
Sipu Singers with All Nations Drum
King's Theatre
ANNAPOLIS ROYAL, NOVA SCOTIA
Strong Water Singers with Warrior Womyn of Positive Drum
FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO
Dakhká Khwáan Dancers
Yukon Arts Centre
WHITEHORSE, YUKON TERRITORY
Yellowknives Dene Drummers
Northern Arts and Cultural Centre
YELLOWKNIFE, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Buffalo Gals
West End Cultural Centre
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA
Lennox Island First Nation
Confederation Centre of the Arts
CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Theresa Bear Fox and Kontiwennenhawi (The Akwesasne Women Singers)
Place des Arts
MONTREAL, QUEBEC
Drums Across Canada was created by Celebration of Nations Artistic Director Michele-Elise Burnett. According to Burnett, "Our drums are incredibly powerful medicine within our Indigenous culture. The beat of the drum mimics the nurturing heartbeat we hear in our mother's womb. That heartbeat of Mother Earth resonates healing frequencies. By adding additional drum circles and performing arts venues to this year's Drums Across Canada event and offering virtual participation options, even more people will be able to join us in rippling out the healing energies so many are seeking. This powerful circle will send out love, gratitude, and respect for residential school survivors, the children's spirit who never made it home, MMIW2S and our ancestors, elders, matriarchs, youth, and relatives from the natural world."
Participants can join the FREE drum circle live at the performing arts venue of their choice or virtually through FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre's YouTube channel.
Drums Across Canada is one of over 40 free and ticketed Celebration of Nations events, which include musical performances, film screenings, hands-on workshops, ceremonies, and teaching sessions, taking place at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario from 9-11 Sept 2022.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL CELEBRATION OF NATIONS PROGRAMMING
Funded by the Government of Canada - Commemorate Canada - Reopening Fund.
For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Jordy Yack, Communications Coordinator, FirstOntario PAC, 905-688-5601 x3614, [email protected], www.firstontariopac.ca
