DRONE DELIVERY CANADA WINS AUVSI XCELLENCE AWARD IN INNOVATION

"During AUVSI's 50th anniversary year, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the uncrewed systems industry within the last half-century, reflecting on lessons learned, and looking ahead to our vision for the future," said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. "The 2022 XCELLENCE award winners represent some of the leading innovations and organizations that will help us reach our shared vision of assured autonomy."

The award acknowledges DDC's innovative project of integrating cargo drones into the controlled airspace at Edmonton International Airport (EIA). This project is the first of its kind, setting up a drone link between EIA and the industrial park in Leduc County, Alberta, as a first step towards creating a sophisticated drone logistics network aimed at connecting multiple airports across the country.

"Congratulations DDC! We're proud of our partnership as the first airport in North America to stage drone-based cargo delivery trials from restricted airspace," said Myron Keehn, Vice President Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Government Relations, EIA. "Our Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab designed to support this kind of innovation and the future of aviation. We are leaders in integrating drone usage at an airport and we know there is tremendous potential still to come."

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading, and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.

"Drone Delivery Canada is honoured to win the AUSVI XCELLENCE award for Innovation," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "We are grateful to our partners Edmonton International Airport, NAV Canada, Apple Express Courier, Ziing Final Mile and Air Canada Cargo for making this achievement possible."

As the uncrewed systems industry's largest trade show and conference, XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp .

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

