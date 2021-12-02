Drone Delivery Canada Updates Shareholders on 2021 Year in Review

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide a Shareholder update – 2021 Year in Review.

Dear Valued Shareholder,

As 2021 soon draws to a close, it's important to reflect on Drone Delivery Canada Corp.'s ("DDC" or the "Company") accomplishments and progress in the year.

The year started with projects at Georgina Island First Nation and Beausoleil First Nation in full operation, in partnership with the Canadian Federal Government and GlobalMedic respectively. These were DDC's second and third First Nation projects and of particular importance due to their healthcare focus, during the pandemic.

The Company was named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, out of thousands of other OTC exchange companies, confirming adherence to high financial, governance & compliance standards, as part of the criteria.

DDC was named one of the "2021 Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers" and was featured in the Globe & Mail. The competition recognizes the small and medium enterprises that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers were evaluated on a variety of criteria including training & skills development, performance management, community involvement and employee communications.

In May, the Company achieved ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized quality management standard with a process-based approach which includes principles of customer focus, leadership, risk management, evidence-based decision making, performance evaluation and continual improvement. The strict guidelines provide a robust model for quality management across the entire organization. As a vertically integrated organization designing, developing and operating autonomous drone hardware and software, this accreditation is a significant step in the maturation of DDC within this new industry.

The Company announced it had been selected as a member of Transport Canada's newly formed Canadian Drone Advisory Committee ("CanaDAC"). CanaDAC provides a national forum for industry and other key stakeholders to inform priority government policy and regulatory areas of focus for Transport Canada and advance Canada's thinking on remotely piloted aircraft systems ("RPAS"), more complex beyond visual line-of-sight operations ("BVLOS") and increasingly automated aircraft.

DDC renewed its agreement for the internal Sparrow drone route project for the use of DSV Air & Sea Inc. at its head office and logistics facility in Milton, Ontario. DSV - Global Transport and Logistics provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies in more than 80 countries globally.

The Edmonton International Airport ("EIA") commercial Sparrow project was announced, via multiple agreements with EIA, Apple Express Courier and Ziing Final Mile. To the Company's knowledge, this is the first drone delivery project at a large-scale international airport anywhere in Canada. It is DDC's first project with courier companies.

The University of British Columbia ("UBC") commercial Sparrow project was announced for operations at Fraser Lake, for the benefit of the Stellat'en First Nation. The project was funded by TD Bank, and LifeLabs is a key partner. This is DDC's first project in British Columbia, fourth First Nation project and another important project in Canadian healthcare. It is also another province in which the Company operates, after Ontario and Alberta.

The Company announced four new patents in 2021, bringing the total to six, covering various aspects of the Company's award-winning solution. The Company remains focused on a culture of innovation and driving the industry forward.

In July the Company held a well-attended, virtual AGM, presenting the past year's audited financial results, providing an in-depth business overview and answering a variety of questions about the business & industry.

The Company announced that it had become the first publicly traded drone delivery company to be granted a domestic cargo licence under the Canada Transportation Act ("CTA") and Air Transport Regulations (Canada) by the Canadian Transportation Agency. This licence, normally issued to airlines is mandatory for any air carrier intending to provide scheduled, commercial air services in Canada, whether carrying cargo or passengers.

The Company was pleased to be selected as a Canadian finalist and excellence awardee for the "2021 Canada's Safest Employers" awards in the new employer category.

DDC signed a two-year collaboration agreement with Nexeya-Hensoldt to jointly explore and pursue military applications for the Company's drone solution, as related to logistics and sensors. Hensoldt is a leading global supplier for platform independent offerings deployed across the domains of air, sea, land and security for armed and security forces worldwide.

The Company announced a new Commercialization Centre in Ontario which, with its permanent infrastructure and staffing, will be used towards the testing and intended commercialization of the Condor as well as pre-delivery inspection of drones, drone repairs and maintenance, employee & customer training as well as live prospect demonstrations of DDC's patented and award-winning solution. The Centre will also support testing and development of multiple DDC platforms, including the: FLYTE software, Canary drone, DroneSpot depots, etc.

The Ontario Centre for Innovation, supported by the Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, recognized DDC's innovative drone delivery solution with an award and funding grant, to be used towards further commercialization of the Company's technology.

Most recently, the Company announced first tests of the next generation Sparrow drone, intended to be commercialized as the Canary. This state-of-the-art drone uses the latest technologies and includes an aircraft parachute to minimize ground risk with respect to suburban or urban flights over people in B2B or B2C residential delivery applications.

Sincerely,

Michael Zahra

President & Chief Executive Officer

December 2nd, 2021

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

