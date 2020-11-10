Drone Delivery Canada Successfully Completes Phase Three of Its "AED On The Fly" Project

On June 26 th , 2019, and July 6 th , 2020, the Company had announced 100% successful Phase One and Phase Two, respectively, testing. Phase Three also utilized the Sparrow, with its cargo drop capability and audio announcement system, to drop an AED where a designated untrained (lay) bystander would then retrieve the AED and apply it to a simulated cardiac arrest patient in a rural environment. Response time to drop, retrieve and apply an AED, and physiological and psychological human factors in a stressful situation were measured during the testing.

Additionally, remote launch and monitoring from the Company's Vaughan, Ontario Operations Control Centre ("OCC"), and nighttime delivery of an AED by drone were successfully tested. The testing validated that using DDC's proprietary drone delivery platform with cargo drop functionality to deliver rapid first responder technology via drone may reduce response time to cardiac arrest patients in the field while being utilized by lay responders.

Simulated 911 call locations were electronically sent to the Company's OCC for drone launch. The Sparrow drone flew automatically from a Peel Paramedic station in Caledon, Ontario to the destination and back. Real-time remote monitoring occurred from the Company's OCC using DDC's proprietary FLYTE software system. Round-trip flight distance was approximately 12km. Compared to a land-based vehicle, the AED drone had a shorter travel time, a major factor in responding to a cardiac arrest.

"This partnership between DDC, Peel Regional Paramedic Services and Sunnybrook Centre for Prehospital Medicine is groundbreaking. This innovative program utilizes DDC's proprietary drone logistics platform to deliver rapid first responder technology via DDC's Sparrow drone with the goal to reduce response time and potentially save lives. The new aspects tested in Phase Three further demonstrate the viability of our solution. The Company thanks all participants and funders," commented Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

Dr. Sheldon Cheskes, an Associate Professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto and the Principal Investigator of the 'AED on the Fly' Pilot Research program commented, "Phase Three allowed us to continue our progress towards implementing drone technology to improve outcomes from rural and remote cardiac arrest. Working with lay responders, we continued our simulated cardiac arrest scenarios and optimized the ease of use of an AED delivered by drone through 'real time feedback' to lay responders as well as performing night flights to ensure 24/7 capability of this unique AED solution. Finally, and most importantly, the launch and monitoring of the drone occurred from the Operations Control Centre at DDC headquarters in Vaughan, Ontario, reconfirming the capabilities of DDC's remote monitoring with FLYTE. All these factors strengthen the likelihood that not only may drones decrease time to first AED shock in rural and remote communities but the fear of AED use can be minimized by 'real time' interaction between a first responder and trained personnel. After today's test flights we continue to make major strides to the ultimate goal of employing drone delivered AEDs as part of an organized 911 response to cardiac arrest in rural communities. We are thankful to our grant funders the Cardiac Arrhythmia Network of Canada (CANet) and Zoll Medical Inc. (Chelmsford, Massachusetts) for their support of this project."

