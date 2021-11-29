Drone Delivery Canada Receives Pitch Competition Award at Ontario Innovation Showcase

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has received an Ontario Innovation Showcase pitch competition award in recognition for its disruptive drone delivery solution and the impact it can have on healthcare, particularly during a pandemic.

This award comes following a competition that took place on October 21st, 2021 as part of the Ontario Innovation Showcase, delivered by Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) and supported by the Ontario Together Fund. The Company expects to apply the $50K funding towards further commercial deployment of its innovative drone delivery solution.

"We are pleased to be recognized as an award-winning innovator and leader in our industry by the Ontario Together Fund and the Ontario Centre of Innovation," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. "DDC is pleased with our continued technology & commercial successes in the evolving drone delivery industry. I would like to thank our employees and Board for their work in making DDC a true Canadian success, and to OCI for their recognition of our innovative solution and the commercial and societal benefits it can bring."

About the Ontario Centre of Innovation

The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) maximizes the commercial impact of research developed in Ontario's colleges, universities, and research hospitals, and accelerates the commercialization of Made-in-Ontario technologies. Having a broad and deep network across industry, academia and government, OCI initiates unparalleled partnership opportunities, develops and manages successful industry-academic collaborations, supports high-potential SMEs in commercializing ground-breaking research, and provides hands-on training and skills development opportunities for the next generation of highly-skilled talent.

For more information, please see: https://www.oc-innovation.ca.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

