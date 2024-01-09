DRONE DELIVERY CANADA RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR BVLOS FLIGHTS AND DANGEROUS GOODS TRANSPORTATION ON ITS DRONECARE COMMERICAL PROJECT

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) or (Frankfurt: ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is proud to announce that it has achieved official approval for Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight ("BVLOS") flights in tandem with the transportation of dangerous goods for its DroneCare route, marking a significant milestone in the development of its drone delivery capabilities in the healthcare market segment.

DDC's Canary RPA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC's Canary RPA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

The approvals from Transport Canada mark a significant milestone for DDC and signifies the government's recognition of the Company's cutting-edge technology, rigorous safety standards, and commitment to advancing the field of drone logistics. With the BVLOS flight authorization, DDC's drones will be able to seamlessly transfer medical samples between Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. The Canary drone will carry a variety of critical medical supplies between the two hospitals including but not limited to blood and serum chemistry tests, blood bank materials, urine cultures, small cytology containers with formalin and blood culture bottles.

This approval also marks one of the first approvals in Canada for beyond visual line-of-sight operations in an aerodrome environment. This is a further testament to DDC's commitment to the highest standards of operational safety.

"DDC continues to push the boundaries of drone delivery and this approval is a testament to our efforts to ensure we deploy a safe and efficient drone logistics system," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "This also continues our work in the healthcare vertical which is an important market for DDC. With BVLOS flights and dangerous goods transportation authorization, we will continue to transform the way healthcare supplies are transported, ensuring faster delivery times and enhancing overall patient care."

DDC's advanced drone delivery platform utilizes a combination of proprietary software and cutting-edge hardware to ensure safe and efficient operations. The Company's innovative technology has been widely recognized, earning it numerous accolades and partnerships with leading organizations in the healthcare and logistics industries.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]