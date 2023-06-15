DRONE DELIVERY CANADA RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR BVLOS FLIGHTS AND DANGEROUS GOODS TRANSPORTATION ON ITS CARE BY AIR COMMERICAL PROJECT

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y or ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is proud to announce that it has achieved official approval for Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight ("BVLOS") flights in tandem with the transportation of dangerous goods for its Care by Air drone route, marking a significant milestone in the development of its drone delivery capabilities in the healthcare market segment.

DDC RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR BVLOS FLIGHTS AND DANGEROUS GOODS TRANSPORTATION ON ITS CARE BY AIR COMMERICAL PROJECT (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR BVLOS FLIGHTS AND DANGEROUS GOODS TRANSPORTATION ON ITS CARE BY AIR COMMERICAL PROJECT (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR BVLOS FLIGHTS AND DANGEROUS GOODS TRANSPORTATION ON ITS CARE BY AIR COMMERICAL PROJECT (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

The approval from Transport Canada marks a significant milestone for DDC and signifies the government's recognition of the Company's cutting-edge technology, rigorous safety standards, and commitment to advancing the field of drone logistics. With the BVLOS flight authorization, DDC's drones will be able to operate beyond the visual range of operators, expanding the reach and capabilities of their autonomous fleet, while achieving a significant improvement in operational efficiencies.

The Care by Air project is the Company's longest commercial route to date at 13.4km and involves the transportation of medical radioisotopes by drone and is the first of its kind within Canada. The Company has worked in collaboration with McMaster University, DSV Canada Inc., Air Canada Cargo, Halton Healthcare and the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on this project.

Transport Canada has approved DDC to conduct BVLOS flights in the Golden Horseshoe/Southern Ontario area while transporting Class 7 dangerous goods. The Company's procedures, practices and personnel were audited by both the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and Transport Canada to ensure that the Company met the strict safety requirements needed to both operate BVLOS flights and to transport medical radioisotopes.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with the CNSC regulations, Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations, the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada special flight operations certificates.

The approval for dangerous goods transportation is a testament to DDC's stringent safety protocols and demonstrates its ability to handle and transport a wide range of medical supplies and hazardous materials securely. This development will allow DDC to further support the healthcare industry by delivering time-sensitive and life-saving products with increased speed and reliability.

"We are extremely proud to have received these crucial approvals from Transport Canada for our Care by Air project," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "This is a significant achievement not only for our company but for the entire drone delivery sector. With BVLOS flights and dangerous goods transportation authorization, we can now take a giant leap forward in transforming the way healthcare supplies are transported, ensuring faster delivery times and enhancing overall patient care."

DDC's advanced drone delivery platform utilizes a combination of proprietary software and cutting-edge hardware to ensure safe and efficient operations. The Company's innovative technology has been widely recognized, earning it numerous accolades and partnerships with leading organizations in the healthcare and logistics industries.

DDC's CEO, Steve Magirias, added, "Achieving BVLOS status on our Care by Air drone route is a major step forward in our mission to provide safe, reliable and efficient drone delivery services to communities across Canada. We believe that drone delivery has the potential to revolutionize the way we deliver essential goods and services, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting industry."

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer