DRONE DELIVERY CANADA PROVIDES UPDATE ON SUCCESSFUL CANARY DRONE PARACHUTE TESTING

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. ( TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on the successful parachute testing and development of the innovative Canary drone.

Further to its press release on January 25th, 2022, the testing of the Canary continues to progress on schedule with full autonomous missions and expanded flight envelope including the parachute validation testing.

DDC Provides Update on Successful Canary Drone Parachute Testing (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC Provides Update on Successful Canary Drone Parachute Testing (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC Provides Update on Successful Canary Drone Parachute Testing (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC Provides Update on Successful Canary Drone Parachute Testing (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

DDC's Canary drone successfully passed the parachute safety system air-deployment test as well as the automated motor safety shut-off. Moreover, the team pushed the Canary up to 5,900ft ASL with full payload of 4.5kg to validate performance including the demonstration of its stability, fidelity and reliability. Additionally, the team tested the drone for cold and hot weathers forcing it to perform at -35 degrees Celsius and +50 degrees Celsius. Finally, the team flew the drone at a maximum range of 21km to ensure the validity of the drone's range and payload capabilities. DDC's engineers have a drop test program to conduct and the completion of the parachute flight test program, following which DDC will submit its declaration to Transport Canada that will enable the Canary to fly over people.

"The team has made incredible progress with the flight test program and validation to bring to market a drone to enable flights over people. A drone like the Canary, with a weight-class of under 55lbs (25kg), will bring new opportunities and use cases for the healthcare sector as well as the retail environment (i.e., residential deliveries at scale). Being able to address these vertical markets with our award-winning solution is part of our strategic roadmap and is expected to open underserved markets," said Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC.

As part of the solution's ecosystem, the Company anticipates demand from existing customers to implement the Canary on new routes to optimize operations and augment serviceability. Furthermore, the Company is also working towards the further development of detect-and-avoid (DAA) systems, which are intended to facilitate BVLOS operations, reduce operational costs and provide a robust solution to meet the demands of all our prospective customers.

To view the January 25th, 2022 release: dronedeliverycanada.com/press-releases/update-on-new-canary-drone-testing/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSXVenture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]