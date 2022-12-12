TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMG) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on the successful flight testing of its Condor drone, the largest drone in the Company's fleet. The Condor is a two-stroke gasoline-powered helicopter drone with a maximum payload of 180 kg, a range of 200 km, and a maximum take-off weight of 476 kg.

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CONDOR DEVELOPMENT AND SUCCESSFUL CONDOR TEST FLIGHT (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

To date, the Company has successfully tested a number of systems, avionics, and components including testing related to cold-weather performance, functional testing, wind performance, cargo-area temperature profiles, long-duration flight testing, aircraft attitude, position controller tuning, autonomy, and autonomous waypoint navigation. Further to its press release dated September 13, 2022, the Company has completed an avionics and flight controls upgrade for the Condor, which the Company believes will (i) provide improvements in robust communication protocols, (ii) mitigate electrical interference, and (iii) improve manufacturability. DDC has also subcontracted some of the engineering and development work to further accelerate the Condor's development. The Company also completed the upgrade of the Condor's engine control unit and other mechanical systems along with ground testing of these systems, which was previously identified during the first quarter of 2022. Test flights have recommenced at the company's Commercialization Centre test range facility.

"We are extremely pleased with the recent acceleration of the development and testing of our Condor drone, the largest drone in our fleet with the highest payload and distance capabilities, which has the potential to unlock far more use cases and commercial opportunities. We look forward to continued progress and the eventual commercialization of the Condor." said Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSXVenture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer