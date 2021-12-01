Drone Delivery Canada Provides Condor Update

The Company has successfully tested numerous aspects of the Condor solution at test ranges in Alma, Quebec at the Unmanned Aerial System Centre of Excellence, and in Foremost, Alberta at the UAS Test Range. On November the 4th, 2021, the Company announced its Ontario Commercialization Centre, where Condor testing will continue, in addition to customer pre-delivery inspection, maintenance, training and customer demonstrations. The Centre will also support testing and development of multiple DDC platforms, including the: FLYTE software, Detect and Avoid (DAA) systems, Canary drone, DroneSpot depots, etc.

In addition to previously announced updates on Condor development and testing, the following further progress has been made – engine control unit (ECU) overhaul (avionics + engine overhaul), enhanced start-up procedure process, mechanical reliability improvements, upgraded to latest components (clutch, splitter gearbox, torque valves, etc).

Additionally, some items that remain to be completed – integration of automated weight & balance system, further testing with FLYTE software system, further payload testing, environmental testing, high speed testing, etc.

"We continue the development & testing of the Condor drone, and related necessary ecosystem components, and we are pleased with the progress & success we are having thus far. This is something unique that has never been done before. In a highly regulated and safety-centric industry, it's important to be methodical and approach this innovative development in a disciplined way," said Paul Di Benedetto, Company Co-Founder and Engineering Strategist.

"As a company in early-stage commercialization, and in a new and highly regulated industry, Condor progress continues at a pace commensurate with the overall complexity of the solution, global supply chain issues, and the impacts of the pandemic in Canada. The Condor will come to market when the Company feels confident that it is ready. Market response to the Condor has been favourable from prospects in Canada and internationally and we are pleased with what we think the Condor will bring to our customers and the industry in terms of potential logistical cost savings & efficiencies and incremental revenue opportunities," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

The Condor is expected to be commercially available in the latter part of 2022.

The Company previously published updates on successful Condor testing as follows:

March 3rd, 2021

https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-announces-update-on-successful-condor-testing-3/

October 29, 2020

https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-announces-update-on-successful-condor-testing-2/

September 1st, 2020

https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-announces-update-on-successful-condor-testing/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

