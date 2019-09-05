Drone Delivery Canada Opens New Commercial Operations Center

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V: FLT, OTC – NASDAQ INTL: TAKOF), is pleased to announce completion of DDC's new commercial operations center, the first of its kind globally, located in Vaughan, Ontario which is now open and ready for operations.

The state-of-the-art operations center is a 16,000 square foot facility and when at full capacity will be capable of managing 1,500 drones on behalf of commercial paying customers globally. With the operations center complete, in partnership with Air Canada, DDC anticipates announcing its first paying customer, a large multi-national corporation, imminently.

"Our operations center is the first of its kind globally and will be scalable to 1,500 drones and routes" commented Michael Zahra, President and CEO of DDC. "On average, we anticipate charging customers a licensing fee of $10,000 per drone, per route, per month. With the high level of technical automation we have achieved with our drones, our patented FLYTE system and the operations center, we will lower operating costs, resulting in a high-margin business with predictable monthly re-occurring revenue."

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Richard Buzbuzian, Capital Markets, Telephone: (647) 501-3290, Email: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com; Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, Telephone: (416) 837-7147, Email: billm@dronedeliverycanada.com

