Drone Delivery Canada Named One of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce it has been named one of the "2021 Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers" by Mediacorp Canada Inc. and is featured in the April 6th, 2021 Globe & Mail.

Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is a competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated on a variety of criteria including training & skills development, performance management, community involvement and employee communications(1).

Canada's SME sector is tremendously important to the nation and is responsible for over half of the nation's gross domestic product, over 90% of the private-sector labour force, and over 95% of the new jobs created in the past decade(2).

"We are honoured to be recognized as a top employer, and previously as a top performing company, out of the approximately one million(3) small & medium businesses in Canada. As a customer-centric, employee-focused organization, company culture and employee engagement are very important to us. Being an employer of choice lets us attract some of the best and brightest Canadian talent. I congratulate the entire DDC team for our many accomplishments thus far as we continue to successfully execute on our growth strategy," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

The Company was also previously recognized as a Top 2019 TSX Venture 50TM and 2021 OTCQX® Best 50 company.

(1) Source: Mediacorp Canada Inc. (2) Source: Mediacorp Canada Inc. / Stats Canada, Federal Government (3) Source: ISED Canada, Federal Government

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

