DRONE DELIVERY CANADA LAUNCHES DANGEROUS GOODS TRANSPORTATION AT DSV CANADA

"This is another milestone for DDC in terms of it being the first DG transport by drone in Canada; as part of our efforts to continue moving the drone industry forward, DDC has been working with Canadian regulatory staff to permit the transportation of dangerous goods by remotely piloted aircraft (drone)" says Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC. "We are excited to continue to be leaders in the industry and provide innovative solutions for our customers to transport any types of goods, including DG now."

At DSV, moving dangerous goods is an essential service for the cargo transported on a daily basis. Customers in key verticals such as Retail & Consumer Products, Pharma & Healthcare, Automotive, Chemicals and Oil & Gas rely on efficient, timely, and safe transports of hazardous cargo.

"'We are excited about the newly implemented DG drone logistics operations at our head office in Milton, Ontario. It represents continuous innovation in drone delivery and furthers our commitment to leading the next level of logistics. We look forward to integrating this service into our own and our customers' supply chains,'' says Martin Roos, Managing Director of DSV Air & Sea Inc., Canada.

About DSV

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation.

Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. 75,000 employees in more than 90 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at: www.ca.dsv.com.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]