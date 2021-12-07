Drone Delivery Canada Executive Elected to Air Transport Association of Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that DDC executive, Mr. Steve Bogie, Vice President Flight Operations & Technology, has been elected as a Director of the Air Transport Association of Canada ("ATAC").

This appointment is indicative of the increased importance the traditional aviation industry in placing on the drone industry. DDC's representation at ATAC ensures that the Company can continue to help shape the future of this critical industry in partnership with key players in Canada's aviation industry.

Some of the key objectives of ATAC, which align well with DDC's vision include: promotion of safe, reliable, efficient and affordable air transportation of people and goods to the benefit of Canadian society; engagement with relevant government and regulatory authorities to advance Canadian commercial aviation and facilitate sustainable air transport; promotion and support of a regulatory framework that recognizes innovation in providing safe and competitive air transport services; and to advocate for government recognition of commercial aviation as a vital Canadian socio-economic driver.

"We are pleased to participate in ATAC through one of our executives and congratulate Mr. Bogie on his election. ATAC's important mission to support member companies in their commitment to a safe, world-leading, and sustainable Canadian air transport industry supports the evolution of the growing drone logistics industry," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

About the Air Transport Association of Canada

The Air Transport Association of Canada serves as Canada's national trade association for the commercial aviation and flight training industries, as well as aviation industry product and service suppliers. Membership is comprised of companies engaged in commercial aviation across the country, as well as several flight training schools. Since 1934, ATAC has been the voice of Canadian commercial aviation. The mission of ATAC is to support its members in their commitment to a safe, world-leading, and sustainable Canadian air transport industry. The ATAC Board of Directors provides governance and strategic guidance for the association and its members. For information on ATAC, please visit: www.ATAC.ca

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

