Drone Delivery Canada Enters Into Investor Relations Agreements

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") announces that it has entered into an agreement for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services (the "EMC Agreement") with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") with respect to EMC providing investor relation services to the Company. Effective February 1, 2021, the EMC Agreement has an initial term of 90 days, wherein the Company will pay EMC a non-refundable fee of $150,000. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets. Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company, or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement for strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services (the "WM Agreement") with Winning Media LLC ("WM") with respect to WM providing investor relation services to the Company. Effective February 1, 2021, the WM Agreement has an initial term of 90 days, wherein the Company will pay WM a non-refundable fee of $150,000. The Company can terminate the WM Agreement at any time upon 30 days' notice Neither WM nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company.

The engagement of EMC and WM are subject to the Company making certain filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and acceptance of the Exchange.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

