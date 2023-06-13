DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. REPORTS ON ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y or ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") announces that a quorum was not present today at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"). The Company's Articles provide that if, within one-half hour from the time set for a meeting of shareholders, a quorum is not present, then such meeting stands adjourned to the same day in the next week at the same time and place, or at such other date, time or location as the chair specifies. Accordingly, the Meeting has been adjourned until 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday June 20, 2023, at the office of Irwin Lowy LLP, at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario.

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the report of the auditors thereon; to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six; to elect the directors of the Company; to appoint the auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to approve and confirm the stock option plan of the Company; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

A shareholder wishing to be represented by proxy at the Meeting must deposit his, her or its duly executed form of proxy with the Company's transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 not later than 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The Company will offer its shareholders the option to listen to the resumed Meeting on June 20, 2023 via Zoom. Shareholders observing the Meeting via Zoom will not be able to vote at the Meeting. In order to listen to the resumed Meeting on June 20, 2023, shareholders will need to call the applicable number listed below, and enter the meeting ID and password noted below:

Registration Link for Attendees:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zjSt9mbcQb-PFHbdY_DvgQ

Join by phone:

Canada: +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 780 666 0144 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keFxsADLqC

One tap mobile:

+15873281099,,87659183512#,,,,*989229# Canada

+16473744685,,87659183512#,,,,*989229# Canada

Meeting ID: 876 5918 3512

Passcode: 989229

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer