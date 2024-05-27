DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. RELEASES 2024 Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) (Frankfurt: ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded quarterly revenue in the first quarter of 2024, amounting to $103,522, which represents a decrease of over 80% compared to the same period of the prior year. This decrease was driven by the Condor contract with Transport Canada announced in first quarter of the prior year that did not reoccur, partially offset by revenue contribution from the second milestone of the DND contract.

In addition, the Company decreased its cash used in operating activities by over $1,200,000 or 54% and reduced its operating loss by almost $800,000 or 30% compared to the same period of the prior year.

"Although our revenue levels are not where we want them to be we have done a solid job reducing our costs to the business," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mike McKeon as the Company's Chief Financial Officer effective as of May 30, 2024. Mike brings more than 35 years of experience in finance, strategic and operational best practices working for several large multinational corporations such as Coca Cola and McCain Food Limited.

"Mike has transitioned into his new role seamlessly and has a good understanding of our business and what our finance needs are going forward. His good-natured yet professional approach makes him a great fit for our team and our company as we move forward," says Steve Magirias, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]