TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. ( TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on the development of its Condor cargo drone.

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. EXHIBITS ITS CONDOR DRONE AT 2022 COMMERCIAL UAV EXPO (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. EXHIBITS ITS CONDOR DRONE AT 2022 COMMERCIAL UAV EXPO (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

The Company recently exhibited the Condor drone at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas-USA, which is recognized as one of the preeminent tradeshows for the drone industry with over 4,000 attendees from over 24 countries and 230 exhibitors. The Condor was the largest drone to be exhibited at the UAV Expo, and management reports that it was very well received at the show.

The Company is nearing completion of an avionics upgrade for the Condor, as previously disclosed in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, and the Company reports that it has subcontracted some of the engineering and development work to accelerate the development. DDC is expected to achieve further development milestones in the fourth quarter, including recommencing flight testing upon conclusion of this upgrade.

Furthermore, DDC has also bolstered the engineering team with the addition of Mr. Michael Poma as the new Director of Engineering. Michael brings 20 years of engineering experience in the aviation field with a track record of successful product development projects. Michael is also well versed in aircraft compliance as well as Transport Canada, FAA and EASA airworthiness requirements.

"We are extremely pleased at the positive response the Condor received during the Commercial UAV Expo and we are excited to continue the development of the Condor drone which is the top priority for our company. The addition of Michael Poma to our team will only strengthen our engineering capabilities and leadership to continue to propel us forward from a technology perspective," said Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSXVenture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]