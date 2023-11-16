DRONE DELIVERY CANADA COMPLETES FIRST U.S. DEMONSTRATION WITH WEST MICHIGAN DRONE DELIVERY MMFP PILOT PROJECT

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce it completed the West Michigan Drone Delivery MMFP pilot project in collaboration with operational partners Workhorse Aero, Airspace Link and Caduceus Medical Logistics, as well as community partners West Michigan Regional Airport, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Michigan office of Future Mobility & Electrification, Next Energy and Lakeshore Advantage. DDC flew its Sparrow RPA and Workhorse Aero flew its Horsefly RPA to successfully demonstrate the delivery of medical products and handoff to Caduceus Medical Logistics in Holland, Michigan.

The initiative aimed to demonstrate the efficiency and viability of incorporating drone delivery for medical supplies, showcasing a flight route of 0.67 miles (1.1 km) compared to a 1.2 mile (1.9 km) traditional driving route. Caduceus Medical Logistics, the medical ground courier operator, tested drone delivery integration capabilities for autonomous and route delivery extension as well as the use of electric vehicles for CO2 emissions reduction.

The operation leveraged Airspace Link's AirHub® Portal digital infrastructure platform to generate a comprehensive analysis for the ground and air risks existing within the City of Holland and specific area of operations. The digital platform enabled the project team to ensure the safety and efficiency of the drone deliveries.

The project accomplished a total of 23 deliveries over 2 days. All demonstrations conducted during the pilot project strictly adhered to 14CFR Part 107 regulations, ensuring compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines for unmanned aerial systems.

"The successful pilot project represents a significant step forward in the integration of drone technology into our daily lives, particularly in the critical field of medical product transportation," said Steve Magirias, CEO, Drone Delivery Canada. "We are grateful for the collaboration with our operational and community partners, as well as the support from regulatory bodies, which has made this achievement possible. I also want to commend our DDC operators that received their US Part 107 certification in support of this effort."

"Our collaboration showcases Airspace Link's commitment to revolutionizing logistics. By pioneering safety-focused digital solutions using AirHub® Portal, we're reshaping how communities access critical supplies, setting the stage for a future where efficiency and accessibility intersect effortlessly into the national airspace" said Michael Healander, Airspace Link President and CEO.

"We appreciate the opportunity to demonstrate Workhorse Aero's significant capabilities for package delivery with our partners in Michigan." said Rick Dauch, Workhorse CEO.

The West Michigan Drone Delivery MMFP pilot project sets the state for future advancements in autonomous aerial deliveries, emphasizing the potential for increased efficiency, reduced environmental impact and improved accessibility in medical supply chain logistics.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

About Airspace Link

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, AirHub® Portal, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery, and air taxi deployment in the future. Learn more at www.airspacelink.com

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse Aero is the company's dedicated drone business. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

