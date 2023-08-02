DRONE DELIVERY CANADA COMPLETES FIRST CANARY DRONE FLIGHTS IN A COMMERCIAL SETTING

The Company completed 3 round trip flights with the Canary on the Care by Air route, with all flights completed in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations. The third flight was completed in wind conditions where the Sparrow RPA would not have been flown, highlighting the improved flight dynamics of the Canary over the Sparrow.

Compared to its predecessor, the Sparrow RPA, the Canary showcased improved performance in several flight measures. The Canary completed the trip on the Care by Air route in less time (9% reduction in flight duration) and with less battery power consumption (42% less). Additionally, the Canary recorded a noise level reduction of 46% compared to the Sparrow RPA.

The Canary flew the same route as the Sparrow, but future routes would be more efficient due to the Canary's ability to fly over people which will allow for more direct customer routes leading to further reductions in flight time and improved utilization.

"The successful commercial flights of the Canary on the Care by Air route marks a significant milestone for our company and the drone delivery industry as a whole," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and innovation, which has allowed us to push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of drone logistics. The Canary's impressive performance demonstrates its immense potential to revolutionize healthcare supply chains and make a tangible difference in people's lives."

The Canary RPA features enhanced design, performance, and technology, including a payload of up to 4.5kg, a range of greater than 20km, real-time communication and tracking systems, an integrated scale on the RPA itself, a 50% reduction in the number of batteries needed in comparison to the Sparrow RPA. Safety is paramount in the design of the Canary RPA and to ensure the utmost protection of both people and property, the aircraft is equipped with a state-of-the-art parachute recovery system. This innovative feature enables the Canary RPA to fly over populated areas, expanding its potential applications and increasing its versatility.

Moreover, the Canary RPA boasts several benefits, including faster and safer delivery of essential goods, reduced delivery costs, and enhanced accessibility to both remote and urban areas. The Canary advances the Company's technology and capabilities while improving the operational parameters for our customers and significantly improving operational efficiencies for the Company. With the integrated scale designed onto the RPA, the Company will be able to reduce ground infrastructure costs, speed up deployments and provide a more robust solution to the end customer. Additionally, the Canary RPA can reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional transportation methods, contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

