Drone Delivery Canada Commences Process for Commercial Entry Into United States Market

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the process to enter the USA market as a drone delivery operator.

The Company is in discussions with various potential US-based partners who have expressed positive interest in working with DDC to provide the Company's proprietary systems to support drone delivery solutions for multiple vertical markets and use-cases in multiple geographies.

The Company has started the process to apply for an aircraft Type Design Approval for the Sparrow drone, with subsequent aircraft in DDC's fleet to follow. Potential US-based partners would use the DDC delivery system to conduct for-hire drone delivery operations in the US under 14 CFR Part 135 rules. The aircraft Type Certification effort is an essential first step for enabling FAA approval of routine beyond visual line-of-sight delivery operations, which in-turn will provide significant opportunities for expansion. The Company is currently permitted to conduct limited delivery operations in the US using visual line of sight regulations under 14 CFR Part 107 rules.

"We have successfully proven and commercialized the business model and gained market traction in Canada, and it's a natural progression to expand, in a controlled means, to international markets. We have active discussions underway in numerous international target markets and the United States is an obvious choice. We have flown successfully in the Unites States in a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) pilot project, and now we are ready to start the process to enter the United States commercially. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us in Canada and internationally and have a strong funnel of interested prospects," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally. Reimagining the Way You Deliver.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

For further information: Capital Markets: Mr. Richard Buzbuzian, Telephone: (647) 501-3290, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

